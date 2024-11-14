Police investigating early-morning shooting in Mattapan

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.
Boston EMS said they responded to the 700 block of Cummins Highway for a reported shooting shortly before 2 a.m. and transported one person to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Boston police are investigating the shooting.
More Massachusetts news
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.