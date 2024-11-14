Boston

Police investigating early-morning shooting in Mattapan

One person was taken to the hospital

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston EMS said they responded to the 700 block of Cummins Highway for a reported shooting shortly before 2 a.m. and transported one person to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Boston police are investigating the shooting.

