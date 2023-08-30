Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer at I-295/I-95 interchange in Attleborough

Massachusetts State Police said they are at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning at the interchange between Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 north in Attleborough.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, state police said.

Two travel lanes remain closed, and significant traffic delays are being reported.

Troopers remain on-scene working a fatal crash that occurred earlier this morning at the interchange between Rt 295 and I-95 north in Attleboro. Crash involved a tractor-trailer and a personal vehicle. Two travel lanes remain closed. There are significant traffic delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 30, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.