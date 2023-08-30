Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer at I-295/I-95 interchange in Attleborough

Massachusetts State Police said they are at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning at the interchange between Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 north in Attleborough.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, state police said.
Two travel lanes remain closed, and significant traffic delays are being reported.
No further details were immediately available.