Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on Cape Cod

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday morning in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

The crash was reported on Windlow Gray Road between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road. The victim was discovered by a police officer around 7:30 a.m. while on routine patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

He is described as being a white male, about 70 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, a blue hat and dark mittens.

Anyone with information about the victim's identity or about the crash itself is asked to call Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445, Ext. 2100.