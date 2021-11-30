Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Yarmouth

Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on Cape Cod

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday morning in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

The crash was reported on Windlow Gray Road between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road. The victim was discovered by a police officer around 7:30 a.m. while on routine patrol.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

He is described as being a white male, about 70 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, a blue hat and dark mittens.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Omicron Vs. Delta Variant Symptoms: How New COVID Strain Might Differ From Previous Cases

EAST BOSTON 2 hours ago

Woman Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in East Boston

Anyone with information about the victim's identity or about the crash itself is asked to call Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445, Ext. 2100.

This article tagged under:

YarmouthCape Cod
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us