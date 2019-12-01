Police Investigating Fatal Mansfield Crash

A driver has died in a car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

State troopers responded to numerous 911 calls of a single rollover crash on Route 95 Northbound in the area of Exit 6A in Mansfield. The car was found on the left side of the roadway.

State police say an Infiniti Q40 was operated by a 25-year-old male from Brockton, when the car rolled into the center median for unknown reasons at this time. The two occupants of the car were ejected.

The 25-year-old driver was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he later died. A 27-year-old passenger was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash in currently being investigated by law enforcement officials.