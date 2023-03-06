Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Jamaica Plain

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday night in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a call to check on the well-being of a man who lives at an address on Parker Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

More Boston stories

UNITED AIRLINES 3 hours ago

2 United Planes Wings Clip at Boston's Logan Airport; No Injuries

Boston 5 hours ago

Leaders Seek to Partner With MBTA on St. Patrick's Day Parade Security Plan

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us