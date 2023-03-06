Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday night in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a call to check on the well-being of a man who lives at an address on Parker Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death Investigation at 940 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain https://t.co/vHrIIsCyES — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 6, 2023

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.