Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden

Man Held Without Bail After Fatal Shooting in Malden

A 25-year-old resident of Malden, Massachusetts, was killed in a shooting

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man faced a judge Wednesday for a fatal shooting a day earlier in Malden.

Zachary Dimaro, 21, of Malden, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Malden police received a 911 call shortly after midnight Tuesday reporting a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Cross Street, thedistrict attorney's office said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Reports 4,747 New COVID-19 Cases

dorchester 2 hours ago

Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Mercier of Malden, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday night, the DA's office said Dimaro had been arrested.

The district attorney's office said the shooting is not believed to be random.

Dimaro was ordered held without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Friday.

The investigation remains open and active.

This article tagged under:

MaldenMassachusettsshootingPOLICEfatal
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us