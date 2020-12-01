Man Held Without Bail After Fatal Shooting in Malden

A Massachusetts man faced a judge Wednesday for a fatal shooting a day earlier in Malden.

Zachary Dimaro, 21, of Malden, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Malden police received a 911 call shortly after midnight Tuesday reporting a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Cross Street, thedistrict attorney's office said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Mercier of Malden, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday night, the DA's office said Dimaro had been arrested.

The district attorney's office said the shooting is not believed to be random.

Dimaro was ordered held without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Friday.

The investigation remains open and active.