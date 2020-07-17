Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in New Bedford

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

New Bedford police responded to 17 Margin St. on Friday morning and found a male who had been fatally shot inside the multi-family building, according to the Bristol District Attorney's Office. The shooting reportedly occurred between 4 and 5 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified. Preliminary investigation showed that he was shot multiple times.

The district attorney's office said the state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

No further information was immediately available.