Police investigating fatal shooting on I-95 in Foxborough

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on I-95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police found a silver car pulled over on the side of I-95 in Foxboro around 10 p.m. last night.

A man was found shot inside the car. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said two southbound lanes were closed on the highway due to police activity near mile marker 15.6.

Two lanes were closed and traffic was backed up last night as investigators worked to process evidence and clear the scene.

Police say at least two cars were driving southbound on the highway when shots were fired, but only one came to a stop and was later towed away.

The investigation is ongoing.