Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing Overnight in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. for a person stabbed on Harvard Street in Dorchester. When they arrived they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Boston police said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. You can also text the word TIP to 27463.

No further information was immediately available.