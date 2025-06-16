Police investigating late-night shooting in Taunton

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last Sunday night in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Taunton police said they received a report of a man who had been shot on East Brittania Street shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after they arrived at the scene, a 27-year-old man showed up at Morton Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, authorities said, and there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to public safety.