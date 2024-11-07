Boston

Police investigating late-night stabbing in downtown Boston

The victim is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Police say they are investigating a stabbing in downtown Boston on Wednesday night.

Police said a male subject was stabbed in the area of Cambridge and Sudbury streets in downtown Boston around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been announced by police.

No further details were released.

