Police Investigating New Bedford Homicide

Police say the death of an 18-year-old New Bedford, Massachusetts, man early Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

A state police trooper on patrol in New Bedford was flagged down around 1:24 a.m. by a woman who said there was an unresponsive man on the ground in Clasky Common Park, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The trooper found the man in the park, suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities said. An ambulance responded to the scene and took him to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after 2 a.m.

The man's name has not been released because his family has not yet been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the district attorney's office said. Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.