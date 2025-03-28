Police investigating overnight shooting in Brockton

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police said they responded to a report of gunshots fired on Lenox Street around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found an unidentified male victim. No update on his condition was immediately available.

Detectives from the Brockton Police Department and state police assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office are investigating.