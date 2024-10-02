Police investigating possible stabbing in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers were initially called to 6 Calder Street for a report of a person stabbed there but they did not find a victim upon arrival.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston cameras also captured a police presence out front of RJ Smokes & Convenience.

Boston police and EMS are on scene investigating.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Further details were not immediately available.

​