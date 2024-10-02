Dorchester

Police investigating possible stabbing in Dorchester

There was a police presence out front of RJ Smokes & Convenience Tuesday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers were initially called to 6 Calder Street for a report of a person stabbed there but they did not find a victim upon arrival.

NBC10 Boston cameras also captured a police presence out front of RJ Smokes & Convenience.

Boston police and EMS are on scene investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.

