Police investigating report of man impersonating police officer at Lynn Walmart

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a person who was trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer at a Massachusetts Walmart store on Wednesday.

Lynn police Lt. Rick Connick said in an email that police responded to the Walmart on the Lynnway at 12:39 p.m. "for a reported suspicious party where the reporting parties felt someone was trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer."

Police were able to make contact with the suspect, who denied the claims, he said. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 Boston has also reached out to police in nearby Salem, where a similar incident was reported at a Walmart.