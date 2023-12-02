Police investigating report of shots fired in Boston

Boston police are investigating a report of shots fired on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Brook Avenue around 3:47 p.m. Saturday.

Ballistic evidence was recovered, including damage to a building.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.