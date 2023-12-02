Boston

Police investigating report of shots fired in Boston

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Boston police are investigating a report of shots fired on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Brook Avenue around 3:47 p.m. Saturday.

Ballistic evidence was recovered, including damage to a building.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

