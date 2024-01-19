Police investigating armed home invasion in Brockton

Police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion at an apartment in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The home invasion was reported around 12:10 p.m. at a multi-story residential building on Belair Street.

Brockton police said two men wearing masks, one with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the apartment and stole a safe.

The men reportedly left the scene in a gray Chevrolet Colorado. State and Attleboro police stopped the truck on Interstate 95 south near Route 123 and took the driver into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.