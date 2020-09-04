Local

Barre

Police Investigating Reported Homicide in Barre

There is no threat to public safety, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a homicide in Barre, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

State police said they responded to an address on Town Farm Road to assist Barre police after receiving a report of a homicide. They said the scene is secure and is being processed.

There is no threat to public safety, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

