Police Investigating Reported Homicide in Barre

Police are investigating a homicide in Barre, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

State police said they responded to an address on Town Farm Road to assist Barre police after receiving a report of a homicide. They said the scene is secure and is being processed.

There is no threat to public safety, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.