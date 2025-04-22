Police investigating reported shooting in Rutland, Vermont

Police are investigating a reported shooting in Rutland, Vermont, on Tuesday morning.

Rutland police are asking the public to avoid the area of Summer Street "for the foreseeable future," according to WPTZ.

They said they received a call around 2:43 a.m. reporting a shooting, and that the scene remains active. A heavy police presence was still at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Few other details have been released.