Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Gunshots Fired Near Charlestown High School on Graduation Day

The school's graduation was taking place at the field nearby, but the shooting was not connected to it, police said, as the investigation began.

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police were investigating gunshots fired near Charlestown High School Monday.

A police representative said they had no reports of anyone being hurt in the shooting near Walford and Polk streets. No one had been arrested as of about 4:30 p.m.

A large police presence was visible at the school. Officers at the scene had taped off a street nearby.

Police at Charlestown High School in Boston on Monday, June 13, 2022, investigating reports of gunfire.
NBC Boston
Police at Charlestown High School in Boston on Monday, June 13, 2022, investigating reports of gunfire.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school's class of 2022 graduation was taking place at its field nearby, but the shooting was not connected to it, police said, as the investigation began. People could be seen in caps and gowns near the street police had taped off.

The shooting comes less than four weeks after two guns were found at the high school and two students, 13 and 17, were arrested. An hourslong police investigation on May 19 sent the rest of students home early.

Two guns were found at a Boston high school Thursday, leading officials to put up metal detectors.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Police Seek Man Who Stole Jar of Money for Cancer Fundraiser

red sox 3 hours ago

Rafael Devers Is Suddenly the Best Hitter in Baseball and the Red Sox Are Rolling

It was not immediately clear if Monday's incident was in any way related to the previous police investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingBoston Police DepartmentCharlestowngraduation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us