Gunshots Fired Near Charlestown High School on Graduation Day

Boston police were investigating gunshots fired near Charlestown High School Monday.

A police representative said they had no reports of anyone being hurt in the shooting near Walford and Polk streets. No one had been arrested as of about 4:30 p.m.

A large police presence was visible at the school. Officers at the scene had taped off a street nearby.

NBC Boston

The school's class of 2022 graduation was taking place at its field nearby, but the shooting was not connected to it, police said, as the investigation began. People could be seen in caps and gowns near the street police had taped off.

The shooting comes less than four weeks after two guns were found at the high school and two students, 13 and 17, were arrested. An hourslong police investigation on May 19 sent the rest of students home early.

Two guns were found at a Boston high school Thursday, leading officials to put up metal detectors.

It was not immediately clear if Monday's incident was in any way related to the previous police investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.