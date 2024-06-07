Police investigating robbery in East Boston

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in East Boston on Friday morning.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Meridian Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. A "be on the lookout" alert was put out for a vehicle wanted in connection with the robbery.

Police said the robbery is believed to have occurred outside of a business, and the suspects then tried to flee in a stolen car before leaving the car and fleeing on foot.

The investigation remains active, police said.

Photos from the area show a section of the street cordoned off with police tape, and a bag in the road.

Police were also stationed around a check cashing store.

No further details were immediately available.