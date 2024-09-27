Massachusetts

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash overnight in Lynn

One person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that occurred overnight in Lynn, Massachusetts.

It happened on the corner of Eastern and Western avenues just before 11 p.m. Thursday, and involved a motorcycle and a car.

The side of a car was dented and pieces of the bike were seen strewn across the ground.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

NBC10 Boston has calls out to Lynn police seeking additional details on the crash.

