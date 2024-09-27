Police investigating serious motorcycle crash overnight in Lynn

Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that occurred overnight in Lynn, Massachusetts.

It happened on the corner of Eastern and Western avenues just before 11 p.m. Thursday, and involved a motorcycle and a car.

The side of a car was dented and pieces of the bike were seen strewn across the ground.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

NBC10 Boston has calls out to Lynn police seeking additional details on the crash.