Police Investigating Shooting at Wendy's in Randolph

Police are responded to a shooting at a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon at the Wendy's at 14 Condlin Drive.

Randolph police said the victim is a 20-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and police are now searching for them.

Investigators searching Randolph neighborhood after a 20-year-old man was shot at nearby Wendy’s; suspect got away. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/LH8Wd1asyA — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) May 4, 2022

Randolph High School was placed on lockdown during the search but it has since been lifted.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.