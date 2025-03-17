Police investigating shooting in Framingham

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday.
Framingham poice said they responded to Waverley Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting victim.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
When they arrived, officers found a male victim. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.