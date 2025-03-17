Police investigating shooting in Framingham

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Framingham poice said they responded to Waverley Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.