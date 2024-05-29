Police investigating shooting in Maine; area schools closed Wednesday

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Peru, Maine, on Tuesday night.

State police said they responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Oxford County Sheriff's Office with a shooting that occurred along Route 108 in Peru.

News Center Maine said a stretch of the roadway was shut down into Wednesday morning.

"108 is closed till further notice from Main st. & Auburn rd intersection to Valley rd. Use caution!" the Peru Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. They said in a follow-up post at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday that the road had reopened.

Schools in Peru, along with the RSU 56 towns of Canton, Carthage and Dixfield, were closed Wednesday due to the shooting.

"Good Morning from RSU 56. There will be no school in RSU 56 today, 5/29/24 due to route 108 being closed still from the incident that occurred last night in Peru," the school district said in a message on its website. "This closure will not change the last day of school, more information will be coming out later today. Thank you and have a great day."

State police said there is no threat to the public, and the incident remains under investigation.