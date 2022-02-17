Local

Methuen

Police Investigating Shooting in Methuen

Police surrounded a house on Kimball Road, where the shooting occurred, and forensics teams were on scene

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Authorities were investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

Police surrounded a house on Kimball Road, where the shooting occurred, and forensics teams were on scene. Tire tracks could be seen coming across front yard of that home and the home next to it. A car appeared to go through a fence and into a wooded area behind the homes.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.

Massachusetts news

