Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday night in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

Boston police said around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of North Beacon Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and they said he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.