Boston

Police investigating shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Boston police said officers responded to the area of Dana Avenue and Bow Street around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

