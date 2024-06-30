Police say stabbing in downtown Boston stemmed from scooter dispute

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in downtown Boston on Saturday night.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Milk and Washington streets at 6:46 p.m. When they arrived, police said officers located a victim, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The area was cordoned off with police tape on Saturday night, and at least 20 officers were on scene interviewing witnesses.

Initial reports were that the stabbing resulted from an altercation over scooters and a possible attempt to steal a scooter. Police said detectives responded to the scene and will continue their investigation.

Two people are in custody, but police said charges are yet to be determined.

South Boston Whole Foods stabbing

The incident was one of two stabbings in Boston on Saturday. Earlier in the day, around 1:30 p.m., police received a call for a person stabbed at the South End Whole Foods on Harrison Avenue.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.