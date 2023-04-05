Police Investigating ‘Untimely Death' in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating what they are describing as an "untimely death" in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release Tuesday night that they are working with Manchester police to investigate "the untimely death of an adult male" in the city. "At this point it appears that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no danger to the general public," the attorney general's office added.

The Union Leader reports that the death was the result of a shooting near Union and Bell streets around 7:30 p.m. and that no arrests have been made.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.