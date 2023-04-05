Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police Investigating ‘Untimely Death' in Manchester, NH

The Union Leader reports that the death was the result of a shooting on Tuesday night

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

Authorities are investigating what they are describing as an "untimely death" in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release Tuesday night that they are working with Manchester police to investigate "the untimely death of an adult male" in the city. "At this point it appears that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no danger to the general public," the attorney general's office added.

The Union Leader reports that the death was the result of a shooting near Union and Bell streets around 7:30 p.m. and that no arrests have been made.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Apr 3

NH Man Arrested for Stabbing Another Person While Out on Bail

New Hampshire Apr 1

Fundraiser Set to Finish ‘Emily's Hike' in New Hampshire

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us