dorchester

Police investigation along Columbia Road in Dorchester

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation was ongoing overnight in the Dorchester section of Boston.

First responders were seen along Columbia Road at Interstate 93, and had part of the road as well as a highway ramp closed for a short period of time.

Boston Emergency Medical Services has confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital in connection with the incident.

Details about the incident were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

