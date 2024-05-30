Dorchester

U-Haul used in attempted ATM theft in Dorchester, police say

Video of the scene shows police tape surrounding the U-Haul truck and an ATM in front of it at the Rockland Trust Bank

By Staff Reports



Boston police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in the city's Dorchester neighborhood early Thursday morning.



Officers responded to the area of Talbot and Southern avenues just before 6 a.m. for a report of a robbery in progress, Boston police said.

The suspects, police said, were attempting to steal an ATM machine using a U-Haul truck. They then fled the scene.



No arrests were made.

Video of the scene shows police tape surrounding the U-Haul truck and an ATM in front of it at the Rockland Trust Bank.



The incident remains under investigation.

