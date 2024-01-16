Lynnfield

Police investigation near Lynnfield Common

Video showed a tow truck driver hooking up the U-Haul to take it away. Details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately released

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police investigation in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, late Monday night involved a U-Haul truck.

Lynnfield police and Massachusetts State Police were seen on Summer Street, outside the town's police department.

Video showed a tow truck driver hooking up the U-Haul to take it away. Details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately released.

NBC10 Boston reached out to state police but have yet to hear back.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts news

Brockton 2 hours ago

2 arrested in Brockton deadly shooting to appear in court

MILFORD Jan 11

Milford police seek suspects in armed robbery at butcher shop

This article tagged under:

LynnfieldMassachusettspolice investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us