Death under investigation at Saugus home

A person's death was under investigation at a home in Saugus, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Saugus police confirmed the death investigation at the home on Essex Street — where a police cruiser was seen parked and police tape was up in front of the yard.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed they have investigators on scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious, or who had died.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.