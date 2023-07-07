Local

Saugus

Death under investigation at Saugus home

By Matt Fortin and Jeff Saperstone

a police car outside of a home in saugus
NBC10 Boston

A person's death was under investigation at a home in Saugus, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Saugus police confirmed the death investigation at the home on Essex Street — where a police cruiser was seen parked and police tape was up in front of the yard.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed they have investigators on scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious, or who had died.

