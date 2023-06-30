Police investigation overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was ongoing overnight in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Authorities with the city's police department were seen on Upsala Street overnight, apparently conducting an investigation into some sort of incident. An area was blocked off by police tape, and officers were using flashlights and cameras at the scene. Evidence markers were seen on the street and sidewalk.

Additional details have not been released by the Worcester Police Department.

The agency did say, though, that it responded late Thursday night to a shots fired report on Dorchester Street, which is about a mile away from Upsala Street. At the Dorchester Street scene, police said they found damaged property and "evidence that shots were fired." An investigation there was underway.