Police Investigation Shuts Roads in Weare, NH

New Hampshire State Police didn't have more information to share, but said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene as well

By Asher Klein

A road was closed for a police investigation in Weare, New Hampshire, Thursday morning, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation. Sugar Hill Road remained closed after Concord Stage Road, New Hampshire Route 77, was closed for a period as well.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Weare police for more details.

New Hampshire State Police didn't have more information to share, but said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene as well.

There was an other incident that closed a road in Weare Wednesday night, but it wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident on Dustin Tavern Road or if it was related to Thursday's.

