Massachusetts

Police investigation underway after report of shots fired near Northeastern University

Few details were available on Saturday night

By Marc Fortier

A large police investigation was underway on Saturday night after a report of shots fired near Northeastern University in Boston.

Boston police confirmed that ballistics evidence was recovered in the area of Camden Street at Columbus Avenue at 8:16 p.m., but said Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation. State police did not immediately release any details.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Northeastern campus police had no comment on the incident.

Video from the scene showed numerous state police vehicles and troopers at the scene investigating, with an area cordoned off by yellow police tape.

No further details were available.

More Boston stories

Boston 5 hours ago

Police say stabbing in downtown Boston stemmed from scooter dispute

Boston 14 hours ago

Man arrested in connection to Boston restaurant fire

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us