Police investigation underway at cemetery in Mansfield

A police investigation is underway at a cemetery in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

Mansfield police said in a Facebook post at 3:22 p.m. that officers are at the scene at Saint Mary's Cemetery on Route 106 for an investigation. They said there is no danger to the public, but emergency crews will remain in the area.

No further details were immediately available.