Lynn

Stabbing Reported at Lynn Classical High School: WATCH LIVE AERIAL FOOTAGE

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are responding to a reported stabbing at Lynn Classical High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the school, located on O'Callaghan Way. Aerial footage showed numerous police officers and vehicles outside the building.

Police said only that they have officers on scene at the school for an investigation and are working to confirm exactly what happened.

No further details were immediately available.

