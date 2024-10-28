Massachusetts

Police investigation underway in Lawrence following crash

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash near South Union and Cambridge streets in Lawrence, Massachusetts, overnight.

Video showed a Honda CRV in the middle of the road with its lights on and the front seat airbag deployed. Another car was seen crashed into a utility pole.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Right now it is unclear what led to the crash.

