Police Investigation Underway in Lawrence

By Matt Fortin

Evidence markers at an investigation in lawrence massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A police investigation was underway overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Authorities were seen responding along Amesbury Street, not far from the canal.

Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department were seen, as were evidence markers on the ground.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the investigation have not been released. NBC10 Boston has contacted authorities to learn more.

This developing story will be updated once more information is released.

