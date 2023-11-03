Police investigation underway in Lowell

Police are carrying out an investigation that began on Thursday night at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Investigators are no longer at the scene, but overnight there was a heavy police presence.

Lowell police cordoned off a home on 12th Street with red and yellow tape, and several evidence markers were also spotted at the scene.

Investigators have not said exactly what they are looking into, but NBC10 Boston has learned that there were reports of gunfire after police responded to a call for service shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for details.