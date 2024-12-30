Police investigation underway in Lynnfield

A police investigation is underway at a home in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Police were called to an address on Brook Drive, right off of Route 1, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. It's unclear why exactly.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Lynnfield police, state police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene, and officers could be seen using flashlights to survey the property.

Authorities have not released any official details on the incident as of yet.