Police investigation underway in Lynnfield

Lynnfield police, state police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene

By Marc Fortier

A police investigation is underway at a home in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Police were called to an address on Brook Drive, right off of Route 1, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. It's unclear why exactly.

Lynnfield police, state police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene, and officers could be seen using flashlights to survey the property.

Authorities have not released any official details on the incident as of yet.

