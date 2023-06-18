Police investigation underway in Malden

Authorities are conducting an investigation in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Witnesses say police were called to an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden around 2 a.m.

In the area there is a white Hyundai Sonata in the center of the scene surrounded by caution tape with cones in front.

One woman who has lived in the complex for years said she asked management to add security since a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a state police cruiser parked in a garage nearby in March.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“It was almost like glass shattering, no glass we could see downstairs. Things were just a little out of place in the lobby.”, said Gil Cobarrubias, who said he woke up to the sound of a crash and could hear people yelling late last night near the lobby.

Police have yet to provide any information about what happened.