Stabbing Investigation Underway in Malden

Malden police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Dartmouth Street on Wednesday morning.
Photos from the scene showed a man being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher outside the Pleasant Plaza apartment complex. Another man was seen being taken away in the back of a police cruiser.
The investigation is ongoing and police said they are still in the process of gathering details.
No further information on the incident was available.
A call to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.