Couple in relationship dead in murder-suicide at Marlborough home, DA says

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, and a large, multi-story home had been cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Marlborough police were called to a report of a shooting on Rice Street shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, they found two women and a child outside who explained that their female roommate had been shot inside the home.

Once inside, police said they found a 28-year-old woman who lived in the home and a 29-year-old man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two people found dead inside the home had been in a dating relationship, and the man had threatened the woman at his home on Tuesday night, the district attorney said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The woman reportedly returned to her Rice Street home on Wednesday morning, and the man broke into her home around 10 a.m., threatened her again and then shot her and then himself.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by state and Marlborough police.

No further details were immediately available.