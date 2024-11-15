Massachusetts

Police investigation underway in Quincy

Few details have been released

By John Moroney and Marc Fortier

A police investigation is underway in Quincy, Massachusetts, after a report that someone was stabbed on Friday morning.

Few details have been released by police, who said their investigation is still active and ongoing.

Police were spotted at separate scenes in Milton and at Quincy Catholic Academy on Friday morning.

