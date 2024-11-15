Police investigation underway in Quincy

A police investigation is underway in Quincy, Massachusetts, after a report that someone was stabbed on Friday morning.
Few details have been released by police, who said their investigation is still active and ongoing.
Police were spotted at separate scenes in Milton and at Quincy Catholic Academy on Friday morning.
