Winchester

Police investigation underway in Winchester

Few details were available on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

A police investigation is underway on High Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, though authorities haven't yet said what the situation involves.

School officials sent an email to parents at the Ambrose Elementary School around 7:45 a.m. Monday saying that there is a "police investigation" happening across the street from the school "that may impact student drop off." The school said they have no additional information about the incident but police have assured them that it is safe to have school.

Photos from the scene show yellow crime scene tape surrounding the driveway of a local home, with markers on the ground indicating that gunshots were fired.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Winchester and state police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office seeking comment.

No further details were immediately available.

