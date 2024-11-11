Sandwich

Police investigation underway in wooded area on Cape Cod

The scene is at the Oakcrest Cove Recreation off Quaker Meetinghouse Road

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police are investigating a scene in a wooded area in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Stringer

A police investigation is underway in a wooded area of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The Cape and Island District Attorney's Office confirmed the ongoing investigation off Quaker Meetinghouse Road but provided few details. Video from the scene shows investigators at the Oakcrest Cove Recreation area focusing on what appears to be a vehicle in the woods.

NBC10 Boston is awaiting an update from the district attorney's office. Check back for updates.

