Boston

Police investigation underway near Carson Beach in Boston

Massachusetts State Police and Boston police responded to the scene

By Marc Fortier

A police investigation is underway in the area of Carson Beach in Boston on Monday morning.

Aerial images from the scene showed a large police presence in the area of William J. Day Boulevard, with yellow crime scene tape surrounding a car. Multiple state police and Boston police cruisers were also on hand.

Boston EMS said they responded to the incident as well, but no patients were transported.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police and Boston police for additional information.

No further details were immediately available.

